Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.9% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 232,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 343,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,197,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,013,000 after purchasing an additional 415,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 424,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 88,964 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,208,184. The stock has a market cap of $343.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

