Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 14,508 Shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,508 shares during the period. Pacer WealthShield ETF accounts for 0.9% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 978,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after acquiring an additional 56,026 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 183.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 197,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.72. 5,773 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73.

