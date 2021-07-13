Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 792 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.7% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,391,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,609,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.58. 1,740,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,409,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $251.32 and a one year high of $362.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

