Everest Price Down 21.5% This Week (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Everest has a total market cap of $21.77 million and $236,208.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everest has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00043938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00110257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00159567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,489.45 or 0.99787755 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.74 or 0.00960534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002825 BTC.

About Everest

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

