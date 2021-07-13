Everex (EVX) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Everex coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001034 BTC on exchanges. Everex has a total market capitalization of $7.60 million and $102,675.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everex has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00051923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.67 or 0.00861164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (EVX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

