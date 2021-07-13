Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Sells $813,960.00 in Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Eileen F. Raney sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $813,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Everi stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.55. 639,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 2,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Everi by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

