Everipedia (IQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.70 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $120.95 million and approximately $14.70 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00043776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00113997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00157763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,472.53 or 1.00348530 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.16 or 0.00958467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002847 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,456,527 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,269,060 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

