EverQuote, Inc. (NYSE:EVER) General Counsel David W. Mason Sells 2,000 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NYSE:EVER) General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $64,240.00.
NYSE:EVER opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $63.44.
EverQuote Company Profile
See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.