Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.22

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and traded as low as $11.67. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 5,100 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVTZF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

