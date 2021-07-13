EvidenZ (BCDT) Market Cap Achieves $5.20 Million

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $227,604.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EvidenZ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00050988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.46 or 0.00818033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005391 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvidenZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvidenZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.