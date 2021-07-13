EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 238.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of EVO Payments worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EVO Payments by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 346,297 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in EVO Payments by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EVO Payments by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EVO Payments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in EVO Payments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $631,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,462,055.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,897 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

EVOP opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.75. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVOP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

