Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.28. Approximately 4,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 614,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EOLS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho raised Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

The company has a market cap of $656.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 736.81% and a negative net margin of 234.87%. On average, analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Evolus by 52.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

