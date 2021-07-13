Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Exact Sciences accounts for approximately 1.6% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Exact Sciences worth $75,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,662,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,536,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.53.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.08. 2,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,688. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

