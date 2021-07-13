Exela Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:XELA) Director Par Chadha Sells 100,000 Shares

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:XELA) Director Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $157,000.00.

XELA stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

