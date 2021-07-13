Expanse (EXP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,311.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $772,462.99 and $2,311.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,596.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,949.09 or 0.05979356 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.37 or 0.00403024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $465.91 or 0.01429313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00140031 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.03 or 0.00619783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.50 or 0.00421804 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.10 or 0.00316285 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

