Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Raised to $131.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $128.19 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $76.73 and a 12-month high of $129.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

