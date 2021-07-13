Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Experian plc (LON:EXPN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,988 ($39.04). Experian shares last traded at GBX 2,984 ($38.99), with a volume of 1,129,989 shares.

EXPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Experian to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,740 ($35.80).

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,752.78. The company has a market capitalization of £27.51 billion and a PE ratio of 46.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. Experian’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

In other news, insider Kerry Williams sold 92,720 shares of Experian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,659 ($34.74), for a total value of £2,465,424.80 ($3,221,093.28). Also, insider Alison Brittain acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, for a total transaction of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

Experian Company Profile (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

