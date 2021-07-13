Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.99

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 64799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPGY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Experian from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Experian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.80%.

About Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

