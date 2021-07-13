EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 757.7% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,101 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EYEG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.62. 9,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,504. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.13. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system in the United States. It develops PP-001, a clinical stage dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor that has been developed in two clinical-stage ophthalmic formulations, consisting of PaniJect that is in Phase Ia/IIb clinical trial for multiple diseases that affect the posterior region of the eye, including non-infectious posterior uveitis and diabetic macular edema; and PaniDrop, which is in Phase I safety study for multiple diseases that affect the ocular surface and anterior region of the eye, comprising of allergic conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis, and dry eye disease.

