F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 45,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,015,614 shares.The stock last traded at $11.91 and had previously closed at $12.20.

FNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $42,468,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 765,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in F.N.B. by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 383,670 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth $4,265,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.