Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Boosted by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $27,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Facebook by 2.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $20,699,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,346,170 shares of company stock worth $763,628,358 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

FB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.95. 304,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,200,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.41. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

