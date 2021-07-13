Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 2.2% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Facebook by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $20,699,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,346,170 shares of company stock valued at $763,628,358 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.72. The company had a trading volume of 474,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,200,446. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.79. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

