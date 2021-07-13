Facebook, Inc. (NYSE:FB) CFO David M. Wehner Sells 1,544 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NYSE:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total value of $487,811.36.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $352.09. 10,960,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,884,016. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.79.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

