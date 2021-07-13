FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 12.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,584,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,394,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 92.1% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 12,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.88.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $339.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.49. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.