Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) Shares Acquired by Omni Partners LLP

Omni Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners LLP owned 0.31% of Falcon Capital Acquisition worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCAC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,324,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,066,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $10,600,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

FCAC traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. 579,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,326. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

