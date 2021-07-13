Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Up 2,541.9% in June

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 990,700 shares, an increase of 2,541.9% from the June 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 921,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOLGF remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 123,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,964. Falcon Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

