Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.22. Fanhua shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 42,415 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $167.13 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fanhua Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Fanhua’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Fanhua by 185.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 173,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,597,000 after purchasing an additional 48,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fanhua by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Fanhua by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,127,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 30,743 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

