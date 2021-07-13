FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 2.56% of FARO Technologies worth $40,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after buying an additional 65,069 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 277,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,051,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Shares of FARO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.86. 61,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,127. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.55. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FARO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.