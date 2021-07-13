Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,250,000 after acquiring an additional 122,675 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 143.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $2,028,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST stock opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $54.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

