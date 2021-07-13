Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:FATE) CEO Sells $1,543,200.00 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:FATE) CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $1,543,200.00.

FATE opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $121.16.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

