Feathercoin (FTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,811.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and $7,811.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

