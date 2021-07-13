FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) Short Interest Up 2,870.0% in June

FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 2,870.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FECOF remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. FEC Resources has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02.

FEC Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its interest in, Forum Energy Limited, owns a 70% interest in the Service Contract 72, an offshore license located to the north west of the Philippine Island of Palawan. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

