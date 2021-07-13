Federated Hermes, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Federated Hermes in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%.

FHI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

FHI opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $34.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,024.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,222.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,655,000 after purchasing an additional 801,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,396,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,010,000 after acquiring an additional 149,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,680,000 after acquiring an additional 102,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,657,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

