Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,446.82 ($110.36).

FERG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of LON:FERG opened at £104.60 ($136.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £23.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and a one year high of £104.70 ($136.79). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9,736.83.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

