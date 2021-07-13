Fifth Third Bancorp to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,642,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

