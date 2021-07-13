Financial Contrast: Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) vs. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (NYSE:CIK)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (NYSE:CIK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 26.64% 10.74% 5.42% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $46.03 million 7.54 $6.36 million $1.18 14.96 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Horizon Technology Finance and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 1 3 1 0 2.00 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 29.18%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 101.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the BofA Merrill Lynch US High Yield Master II Constrained Index. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. was formed on February 11, 1987 and is domiciled in the United States.

