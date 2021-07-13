FIO Protocol (FIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.13 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 9% higher against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $58.13 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000131 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001374 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 769,014,739 coins and its circulating supply is 337,665,716 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

