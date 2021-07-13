FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,045 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 57,530 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.12% of FireEye worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in FireEye by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,252 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in FireEye by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,302 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in FireEye by 24.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FireEye by 4.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in FireEye by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,844 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.99. 11,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,953. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FireEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.11.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,894,909.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at $66,430,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FEYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

