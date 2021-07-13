First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) Trading Down 0.7%

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 374,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 318,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on First High-School Education Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First High-School Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS)

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

