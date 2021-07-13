First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Update

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 990.5% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FXNC traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $21.30. 1,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,097. The firm has a market cap of $103.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First National has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.35.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 23.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First National stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of First National worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

