First National Financial (TSE:FN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.72

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$50.72 and traded as high as C$50.99. First National Financial shares last traded at C$49.96, with a volume of 9,524 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FN shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$53.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.36.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$336.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.30 million. Analysts predict that First National Financial Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.80%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.91 per share, with a total value of C$200,076.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,541,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$383,952,121.62.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

