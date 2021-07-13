First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Raised to $225.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

FRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.95. The stock had a trading volume of 53,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,953. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

