First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

First Republic Bank has raised its dividend by 17.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

FRC stock opened at $196.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.68. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $198.09.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.53.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

