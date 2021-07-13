First State Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FSTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First State Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FSTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 2,825.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FSTF remained flat at $$0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday. 603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,071. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26. First State Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57.

About First State Financial

First State Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First State Bank, which provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the west central region of Florida. The company primarily engages in generating deposits and originating loans.

