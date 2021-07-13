First State Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FSTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First State Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FSTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 2,825.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
FSTF remained flat at $$0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday. 603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,071. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26. First State Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57.
About First State Financial
