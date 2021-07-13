First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 794.7% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAL. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 31,566 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 108,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 63,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,033. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.91. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

