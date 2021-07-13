First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 267.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 69,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,097. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.87.

