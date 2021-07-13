First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 1,970.6% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $2,333,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 158.1% during the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,146,000 after acquiring an additional 363,764 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,403,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,958,000 after acquiring an additional 23,173 shares during the period.

FEP stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.98. The company had a trading volume of 34,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,018. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $45.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79.

