First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $20.25. 34,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 73,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.29.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.