First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT) Stock Price Down 0%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT) shares fell 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.50 and last traded at $86.52. 3,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 5,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.53.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.21.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.