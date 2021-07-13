First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBT) dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.45 and last traded at $53.51. Approximately 15,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 32,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.79.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78.

